Graham Roberts raves about two Tottenham players after win vs Watford

Tottenham Hotspur have now won three games in a row in the Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 at home on Sunday afternoon.

Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Spurs maintained their 100% start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Tottenham player, Graham Roberts, has taken to Twitter to express his reactions after the win. He has praised defender Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for their brilliant performances against the Hornets.

Job done and fantastic to see @daosanchez26 have another very good game and the rest of the defence looking very strong . @hojbjerg23 was excellent as well! 9 points in the bag enjoy the break! COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) August 29, 2021

SportsLens View

With this victory, Spurs have now moved to the top of the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Sanchez has been simply brilliant this season so far. There were speculations about his future, especially after the arrival of Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

However, the Colombian has been rock solid at the back alongside Eric Dier, and the duo has now kept three clean sheets in the Premier League.

Likewise, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon have been impressive as well at the back.

The midfield is one area where Tottenham are looking to add one or two players before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Moussa Sissoko has joined Watford while the future of Harry Winks remains uncertain.

Hojbjerg has been an epitome of consistency so far for the north London club. The imperious Dane has controlled the midfield with great aplomb, and he was all over the pitch during today’s win.

So far, it’s been an encouraging start for Spurs under their new boss. It’s now time for them to focus on transfer matters and bring in some quality players in the next two days, with a striker and a midfielder should be their prime target.

