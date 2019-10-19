Gerrard explains why Katic isn’t a regular for Rangers

Nikola Katic has signed a new deal with Rangers.
The talented young defender will be delighted to see that his manager and the club are looking to trust him for the long haul.
Katic needs to work on his development now and earn a regular starting berth.
Despite his outstanding talent, the defender hasn’t been a regular for Gerrard. The Rangers manager has now explained why.
According to Gerrard, Katic has been benched in some games because he needs protection. The centre back is still quite young and he needs to be managed carefully.
The Rangers boss revealed that Katic has all the tools to succeed in the Scottish League but his game needs polishing. He will also need to be more dominant in both boxes and add consistency to his game.
Katic has already impressed the manager and the fans and once he adds consistency to his game, he should be able to hold down a regular starting berth.
Gerrard believes that Katic is a major asset for Rangers and he will be a key part of what the club is trying to achieve right now.
The player will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and he will be determined to work hard and win his place in the side going forward.