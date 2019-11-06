Gary Lineker says he would love to see Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold play a similar role to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as arguably the best player in his position in the Premier League over the last two seasons.
The 21-year-old registered a whopping 12 league assists last term, becoming the first-ever defender to do so in a single season.
Alexander-Arnold has three league assists thus far this season, and he has created 40 chances.
Only Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has created that much in the top-flight, and there are growing calls for the Liverpool star to start playing in the midfield role given his creativity.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is hoping to see the Reds full-back play in a similar role to the Belgian, expressing his thoughts in this tweet:
Would love to see @trentaa98 play a similar role to @DeBruyneKev https://t.co/ODGfyzDdwJ
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2019
De Bruye currently tops the assist charts having helped his Man. City teammates to nine goals this term.
The 28-year-old is perhaps the most creative player in the English top-flight, and his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side cannot be overemphasized.
Interestingly, De Bruyne and Alexander-Arnold will lock horns when City visit Anfield on Sunday, and they will both be looking to influence the game and lead their side to much-needed victory.
Liverpool lead the Manchester side with six points in the Premier League table, and weekend’s result will definitely have a huge say on the title race.