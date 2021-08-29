Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter after Tottenham win vs Watford

Tottenham Hotspur have maintained their impressive start to the season after beating Watford 1-0 in the Premier League clash at home.

Son Heung-Min scored the only goal of the match in the first half as Spurs secured all three points.

With this result, Tottenham have now won all of their opening three matches, and have become the only team to have maintained a 100% winning record.

Former Spurs player, Gary Lineker, has taken to Twitter to express his reaction as the north London club are now top of the Premier League heading into the international break.

Another win for @SpursOfficial and they are top of the Premier League. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 29, 2021

While Spurs were far from their vintage best, it’s the result that matters for now.

It is also an enjoyable round of action for the Tottenham fans with north London rivals Arsenal now find themselves at the bottom of the table with zero points from their opening three matches.

With this result, Nuno Espirito Santo has become just the second Tottenham manager to win his first three league games in charge. The only other man to do so was Arthur Rowe in 1949.

What has been very pleasing is how good Spurs have been at the back. They have not conceded a goal in the opening three matches, something they haven’t done before in the club history.

Harry Kane, who started the game for the first time in the Premier League this season, was unusually quiet. However, the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had chances for the hosts.

Tottenham managed 58% of possession and attempted 15 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

