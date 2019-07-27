Gary Lineker reacts as Pep Guardiola heaps praises on Phil Foden

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praises for English youngster Phil Foden during a press conference on Friday evening.
The 19-year-old featured in 13 Premier League games last term, and 13 across other competitions, scoring seven goals – including the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in late April.
Foden has played 36 times for the Premier League champions since making his debut in 2017 after progressing through City’s academy, and manager Pep Guardiola believes he has all it takes to become one of the best players in the world, as he is the most talented player he has seen since he became a manager more than a decade ago.
“He has everything to become one of the best players,” Guardiola said.
“I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager.
“His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve.”
Those are huge praises coming from the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss who has managed plenty of top players, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.
Foden, who was sat beside Guardiola during the presser, is expected to play a bigger role for City next season as he looks to succeed David Silva who enters his final season at the Etihad Stadium.
Match of the Day presenter and former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker loved Pep’s comments on the England youth international, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Excitingly high praise for @PhilFoden from a guy who’s coached a few decent players in his time. https://t.co/hmdRF0G7CT
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2019
Foden would have been blown away by Guardiola’s praises, and while he is truly an exceptional player, he will be looking forward to proving the Catalan boss right going forward.