Gary Lineker reacts as Lucas Digne and Cenk Tosun combine to draw Everton level against Spurs

Everton left it late to hold Tottenham Hotspur to a draw at Goodison Park yesterday, with Cenk Tosun coming from the bench to draw the Toffees level.
The Turkey international scored in the 97th minute to cancel out Dele Alli’s 63rd-minute strike, but the draw could only keep the Toffees three points and a place above the relegation zone.
Everton have only won three Premier League games this term, drawing twice and losing six others, and manager Marco Silva has to quickly turn things around.
Andre Gomes’ horror injury following a collision with Serge Aurier in the 79th minute dealt the Blues a massive psychological blow, but they still found a way to get back into the game.
French left-back Lucas Digne launched a great cross into Spurs’ box, and Tosun buried it.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the assist and goal, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
That is some ball from @LucasDigne finished well by @CenkTosun_ . Feels, under the circumstances, like a draw would be the right result….especially if you played for both clubs.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2019
Digne has now assisted thrice in 11 Premier League games this term and will hope to keep making an impact in the final third going forward.
The 26-year-old ended last season with four goals and four assists in 35 league games and is expected to have a similar output this term.