Former Everton star Wayne Rooney wants to return to Manchester United in coach role when he retires playing

Former Manchester United and Everton star Wayne Rooney is edging towards hanging the boots after almost two decades of an illustrious career.
The DC United star’s contract ends in December 2020, and he aims to be a part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff at Old Trafford after he retires, according to The Sun.
Rooney is Man. Utd’s record goalscorer after notching 253 goals in 559 games over the course of 13 seasons.
However, the England legend said the same thing about Everton two months ago, saying it would be nice to return to Goodison Park as a coach, as he loves the club unconditionally like his family.
Rooney spent six years at the Blues’ academy before making his debut in 2002 and spending two seasons on Merseyside before joining the Red Devils.
The former striker returned to Everton in the summer of 2017, scoring 11 goals in 40 games before leaving for the MLS at the end of the campaign.
Rooney revealed in June that he had received numerous offers of managerial jobs, and it is looking increasingly likely that he would be moving to the touchline once he hangs his boot.
Following the likes of ex-international teammates Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and John Terry into management definitely appeals to the United legend, but it remains to be seen if he will be taking up a coaching role at Everton or with the Red Devils anytime soon.