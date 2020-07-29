Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan tips Everton target Wilfried Zaha to join Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly wanted by Everton this summer, with the Ivory Coast international likely to leave Selhurst Park before the end of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees will be keen to meet the Eagles’ asking price, but the club’s former owner Simon Jordan believes Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could be willing to splash the cash and he has tipped Zaha to join the North London outfit.





“I could see him going to Tottenham. He wants to go,” Jordan told talkSPORT (via football.london).

“It depends on how Mourinho wants to set them up next year and what he wants to achieve. He is in the price category that Daniel might be willing to spend.”

Zaha wanted to leave Palace last summer, with a club playing in Europe his preference, but his request was knocked back.

It affected his performance on the pitch during the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that an exit could potentially be on the cards.

Tottenham will be playing in the Europa League next term after finishing the campaign in sixth place, and the opportunity to win silverware under Jose Mourinho could tempt the former England youth international.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract and won’t be coming cheap if suitors look to secure his services this summer.

Spurs could do with such a quality forward, and adding him to their attack will definitely boost their top-four chances next term and going forward, but will Levy will keen to break the bank for his signature?