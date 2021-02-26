Fabrizio Romano: Everton ‘working’ on signing Max Aarons after Bayern decide against move

According to popular journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Everton are ‘working’ on a deal to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City in the next transfer window.

The Toffees signed Ben Godfrey from Norwich last summer, and it seems they are now looking at Aarons as Carlo Ancelotti wants to bolster the right-back department.





Everton want Max Aarons and they’re working on it, confirmed. 🔵 #EFC Manchester United have scouted him and they’ll decide in the coming months. Bayern Münich after opening talks with Norwich are *not* convinced to pay €35m for him, as @cfbayern reported. 🔴 https://t.co/phsV5Opcb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2021

European champions Bayern Munich have been seriously interested in him, but it seems they have pulled out of the race.

Norwich have always maintained that they will sell their prized asset at the right price, but Bayern are unhappy with the asking price. Despite opening talks, they have decided not to pursue the deal.

Manchester United have scouted the exciting young full-back, and the Red Devils will decide whether to make a formal move for him in the coming months.

SL View

Seamus Coleman remains the club’s first-choice right-back, but Everton need to plan for his long-term replacement.

Jonjoe Kenny, who joined Celtic on loan in January, failed to convince Ancelotti this season, and doubts remain about his long-term future.

The likes of Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey have often played in that position, but they are only short-term emergency fixes.

The Toffees need a solid right-back and they have earmarked Aarons for this role. He has tremendous potential with plenty of room to improve and would be a superb addition to the club.

United probably are looking at another young right-back who is more attacking minded.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done well since his big-money move from Crystal Palace, but United need another solid back-up option.

If United manage to sign Aarons, it will raise serious doubts on the future of Brandon Williams – the versatile full-back – who has struggled for regular game time this season.

