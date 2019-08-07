Everton winger Yannick Bolasie denies CSKA Moscow links via Twitter

According to Russian news outlet Championat, Everton have offered winger Yannick Bolasie to CSKA Moscow.
The DR Congo international has struggled for form since joining the Toffees from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016, with a nasty injury ruling him out for a year after just 13 league games for the Goodison Park outfit.
The forward sustained an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament in December 2016 and could only return to action in December 2017.
Bolasie was told he wasn’t in manager Marco Silva plans upon the Portuguese’ arrival last summer, and he headed to Aston Villa on loan, only to cut it short in January, spending the second half of the season with Belgian outfit Anderlecht.
Everton want to flog the 30-year-old, and it is believed the Russian giants want him.
However, the player himself isn’t keen on a move, and he has given the reason through a reply on Twitter:
Nah g not on that Malcom treatment 🌚
— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 7, 2019
Malcom linked up with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg last week from Barcelona, and the Brazilian got the most unpleasant of welcomes from the club’s fans.
A group of fans opted to protest the club’s £36 million signing of the winger who was linked with Everton prior to the move, holding up a hugely controversial banner in which they appear to criticise the club for signing a black player.
Russian fans aren’t particularly keen on black players, and with racism still rife in the country, Bolasie doesn’t plan to ply his trade there anytime soon.
At least not after what happened to Malcom.