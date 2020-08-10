Everton, Tottenham and West Ham keen on David Brooks

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks seems to be a man in demand this summer.

As per Daily Star, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton admire the 23-year-old who is being monitored by the Premier League champions Liverpool as well.





Bournemouth have been relegated to the Championship and they are likely to lose some of their key players and Brooks could be one of them.

The Welshman is too good for the Championship and it will be interesting to see if his suitors make a move to sign him in the coming weeks.

Brooks would add creativity and goals to the team he joins. He is also very young and he will only get better with experience and coaching.

Tottenham, West Ham and Everton could certainly use an attacking midfielder like him.

As for Liverpool, they are well stocked in the attacking department and Brooks might struggle to get regular game time at Anfield.

A move to West Ham or Everton could be perfect for him. Both teams are crying out for that extra bit of creativity and Brooks would fit them perfectly.

The likes of Ancelotti could help him achieve his potential as a player as well. It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up eventually.