Everton interested in Jasper Cillessen

Everton are reportedly interested in the Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.
The 30-year-old shot stopper wants a new challenge and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.
According to A Bola (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees have already contacted the agency that manages Cillessen.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.
Cillessen is a squad player at Barcelona and therefore the Spanish giants are likely to sanction a sale if the offer is reasonable.
However, Cillessen’s role at Everton is unclear. The Toffees have England international Jordan Pickford as their number one keeper and they recently signed Lossl on a free transfer as Pickford’s back up.
The Dutchman will not want to sit on the bench at another club and Everton will have to give him first-team chances if they want to sign him.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the move goes through this summer.
Pickford made a few costly mistakes this past season but replacing him as a starter seems surprising. The Everton keeper is still very young and he is likely to learn from the errors and improve.
Cillessen is a good player but a move to Everton would be very surprising this summer.