Everton in contact with Thiago Silva’s representatives

Everton are keen on signing the experienced Brazilian defender Thiago Silva this summer.

As per reports (h/t Liverpool Echo), they have made contact with the centre back’s representatives. It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince him to join the club.





Silva is a free agent this summer and he could prove to be a handy option for Carlo Ancelotti. Despite his age, Silva is a quality defender and he will improve the Toffees at the back.

Furthermore, his leadership qualities and winning experience will benefit the club off the pitch as well.

Everton should be able to afford a player of his calibre and on a free transfer, he could end up proving to be a bargain. Although it will be a short term signing, Everton could definitely use someone like him right now.

The Toffees were leaky at the back last season and Ancelotti will have to sort out his defensive issues if he wants the side to challenge for European qualification next season.

The 35-year-old’s signing would be a step in the right direction for Everton.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 89-cap Brazilian international to join the club. Ancelotti has worked with Silva before and that could tip the scales in Everton’s favour.