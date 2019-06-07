Everton hoping to sign Allan Saint-Maximin

Everton are looking to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice this summer.
According to L’Equipe (translated by SportWitness), Everton have made contact regarding a transfer.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees submit an offer for the player now.
Apparently, the player is valued at around €60 million (his release clause). Everton will be hoping to sign him for less.
Allan Saint-Maximin scored 6 goals for Nice this past season and he will improve Everton going forward. The 22-year-old can play on either flank but he is most comfortable on the left.
It will be interesting to see how Marco Silva accommodates him if Everton end up signing him.
Bernard has made the left wing position his own since arriving last summer.
Allan Saint-Maximin is highly rated around France and Silva will be hoping to help him develop. However, regular game time could be an issue right now.
Richarlison and Bernard are one of the first names on the team sheet and Allan Saint-Maximin might have to switch positions in order to start next season.
Walcott has been poor for a while and the 22-year-old should look to play on the right hand side of Everton’s attack initially.