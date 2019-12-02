Everton fans react to their FA Cup draw against Liverpool

Everton have been drawn against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.
The Reds will be looking to pile on further misery on their cross-town rivals when the two sides meet each other in the cup game.
The two sides will face each other in the Premier League this week as well.
Everton are in poor form right now and the Blues will be dreading their trips to Anfield twice in quick succession.
It will be interesting to see how the Toffees perform against Liverpool in the league first. The result could have an effect on their morale during the cup game.
Marco Silva is under a lot of pressure to turn it around and he will be desperate to get something out of this week’s game at Anfield.
Liverpool on the other hand will be confident because of their recent run of form. However, the loss of Alisson, Matip and Fabinho could have a negative effect on Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the draw against Liverpool on Twitter earlier.
Could this season get any worse
— Tom (@EFCTom_) December 2, 2019
And ends with a Merseyside Derby
— ŞΔM🐦 (@SamG_9) December 2, 2019
At this point I’m convinced I’m in a coma
— Pickers Man (@KeanForMoise) December 2, 2019
This season just keeps getting worse
— Adam (@adxmEFC) December 2, 2019
what a surprise
— Wylan💉 (@BeamingBernard) December 2, 2019
What have we done to deserve this?
Liverpool
Chelsea
Man Utd
Leicester (Cup)
Arsenal
Man City
Liverpool (Cup)
All in the next 5 weeks 🤮
— Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) December 2, 2019