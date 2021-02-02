Everton fans react to Ronald Koeman’s recent comments

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has angered some Everton fans following some of his recent comments.

The Dutchman was sacked in October 2017 after the Toffees fell into the relegation zone following a poor run.


Everton had brought in around six players to join their first-team, spending around £150 million.

However, Koeman could not get the best out of his team despite leading them to a seventh-placed finish in his first season.

Romelu Lukaku – who scored 25 league goals in 2016-17 – left to join Manchester United, and Everton’s best attempts to land Olivier Giroud as his replacement did not work out.

Koeman believes that played a huge role in his side’s struggle that season, but he reckons the club and the fans expected too much given their history.

“It was difficult, that period, because Everton are a club, and also the fans, who expect sometimes too much,” the Barcelona manager told The Athletic.

“I think sometimes they are still living in the past about the great seasons that they had at Everton.”

Those comments have not gone down well with the Goodison Park faithful, and here is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter:

Everton owner and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had launched a takeover of the club in February 2016 and was looking to immediately turn them into a top-six side.

However, the team’s struggles after a £150 million outlay led to the sacking of Koeman.

Director of Football Steve Walsh was sacked at the end of the season and replaced with Marcel Brands.

Everton are still recovering from the bad transfer business done in the summer of 2017, and the fans are yet to forgive Koeman for the role he played.

His latest comments have not done him any favours from the look of things, though, and he should not expect a warm welcome should he ever visit Goodison Park in the near future.