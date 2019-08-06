Blog Teams Everton Everton fans react to reports that a deal to sign AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe has been sealed

Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

Everton have agreed to sign AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan, according to L’Equipe.

The World Cup winner is expected to be announced officially before Thursday deadline, and he will be looking to prove his worth and earn a permanent move.

Sidibe was on the radar of the Premier League’s bigwigs two summers ago after he helped the Principality club to the Ligue 1 title.

However, he has suffered a sharp dip in form in the last 12 months, and while injuries could partly be blamed, Sidibe hasn’t particularly impressed when fully fit.

The 27-year-old was close to moving to Atletico Madrid last summer, but is now set to join Everton in the coming hours.

Here is how some fans reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Manager Marco Silva needs a quality competition and cover for Seamus Coleman, and the World Cup-winning France international fits the bill.

He brings experience to the table and should he rediscover his lost form, he definitely will take Goodison Park and the English top-flight by storm.

