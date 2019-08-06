Everton fans react to reports that a deal to sign AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe has been sealed

Everton have agreed to sign AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan, according to L’Equipe.
The World Cup winner is expected to be announced officially before Thursday deadline, and he will be looking to prove his worth and earn a permanent move.
Sidibe was on the radar of the Premier League’s bigwigs two summers ago after he helped the Principality club to the Ligue 1 title.
However, he has suffered a sharp dip in form in the last 12 months, and while injuries could partly be blamed, Sidibe hasn’t particularly impressed when fully fit.
The 27-year-old was close to moving to Atletico Madrid last summer, but is now set to join Everton in the coming hours.
Manager Marco Silva needs a quality competition and cover for Seamus Coleman, and the World Cup-winning France international fits the bill.
He brings experience to the table and should he rediscover his lost form, he definitely will take Goodison Park and the English top-flight by storm.