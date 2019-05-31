Everton fans react to links with Malcom

Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian attacker Malcom this summer.
We covered a report from Sport earlier that the Toffees are planning to start talks with the Catalan giants regarding the attacker next week.
Malcom isn’t a regular starter at Barcelona and the Spanish giants might accept a reasonable offer for him. He played just 22 games in all competitions for Barcelona this past season.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to land him this summer. Barcelona paid £36.5m for him last summer and they might have to take a loss in order to sell him permanently.
They have a good rapport with the Barcelona hierarchy after dealing with them multiple times last summer. Gomes, Digne and Mina were all brought in from the Spanish club.
Malcom is a talented player who needs to play week in week out in order to continue his development. At Everton, he could get that chance.
Marco Silva needs a quality wide player like him and he will improve Everton going forward.
Furthermore, his compatriots Richarlison and Bernard could help him settle in England as well. His arrival would complete Silva’s front three for the next season.
Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the links with the Brazilian attacker.
