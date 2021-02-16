Everton fans react to Adrien Rabiot transfer link

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from France Football, Everton are “ready to do anything” to please Carlo Ancelotti and the Toffees are keen to sign Rabiot from Juventus.





The 25-year-old was on Everton’s radar in the summer but the Toffees signed Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure instead to bolster their midfield.

Rabiot played under Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain, and France Football suggests that the duo could be reunited again in the summer.

Calciomercato has claimed that Juventus are ready to offload the French midfielder, and the Old Lady are demanding a fee in the region of €30 million. In fact, Everton are willing to meet that amount.

Rabiot has made 12 starts in Serie A this season and has one goal to his name.

Here are some of the best reactions from Everton fans on Twitter:

No more than a handful of goals and assists in any of his professional seasons. That’s only acceptable if he’s another Allan. — Pabs (@TheBanned1878) February 15, 2021

just what we need 💪💯 — Ben 🃏 (@EfcBen7) February 15, 2021

Quality him 👌 — nathan dyer (@landondyer5) February 15, 2021

No way at that price tag — Peter O'Reilly (@peter_j_oreilly) February 15, 2021

He’s not coming unless we get champions league football next season. — Alberto Torres (@albetorres91) February 16, 2021

Fantastic player but another centre midfielder? — Reegan (@RJAK67) February 15, 2021

Quality. He would get the ball in quick to James and Richarlison. Need the midfield quickening up — Paul Caswell (@cazzawarrington) February 15, 2021

SL View: Do Everton need Rabiot?

Everton already have a solid defensive midfielder in Allan, but there’s no harm in adding depth to the squad.

But is he required? The money could be better utilised elsewhere.

He is undoubtedly a quality player, but Everton probably need someone who is more agile and dynamic in the middle of the park – an upgrade on Tom Davies.

Rabiot would also want to play for a club that can offer him Champions League football, although a reunion with Ancelotti could be tempting for him.