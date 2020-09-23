Everton fans react as Neymar presents Richarlison with POTY award

Brazilian winger Richarlison has emerged as Everton’s Player of the Year for the 2019-20 campaign after ending last season’s Premier League campaign with 13 goals and three assists in 36 games.

The 23-year-old has kicked off 2020-21 on an impressive note, registering two assists in as many EPL games, and he has been presented with his trophy this morning.





Everton employed the services of his friend and international teammate Neymar, and fans can’t believe seeing the Paris Saint-Germain star holding a statue of club legend Dixie Dean and presenting the plaque virtually to Richarlison.

The clip shared by the Toffees’ official Twitter handle got my supporters dreaming and wishing, and here is how some of them reacted to it:

While Everton majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri isn’t one to shy away from splashing the cash, bankrolling a move for Neymar at the moment is beyond his reach.

Colombian star James Rodriguez moved from Real Madrid to Goodison Park a few weeks ago, while manager Carlo Ancelotti was snapped up last year.

Not many saw the Toffees landing those two, and more marquee signings can’t be ruled out going forward.

Neymar to Everton? Who knows!!!