Everton eyeing up a move for Mohammed Kudus

Everton are interested in signing the Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer.
According to Ghana web, Everton have already begun negotiations with the player’s club, FC Nordsjaelland.
The 18-year-old is quite highly rated and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to reach an agreement for his services.
If the transfer goes through, Kudus is likely to join up with Everton’s youth side. He is unlikely to make an impact on the first team just yet.
It would certainly be on for the future.
Everton have done well to develop young talents into first-team stars over the years and they will be hoping to do the same with Kudus if the transfer goes through.
As for the player, he might be tempted to move to England and join a big club like Everton.
He will know that a top class youth setup and a first-team manager like Marco Silva could help him fulfill his potential in future.
The highly-rated midfielder can play as forward as well. However, he is at his best as an attacking midfielder.
The 18-year-old managed to score three goals for FC Nordsjaelland this past season.