Everton approach Lille with €40 million offer for Rafael Leao

Everton are looking to improve their attack this summer and Rafael Leao has been linked with them.
According to a report from La Voix du Nord (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees have approached Lille with an offer of around €40m (£36m) for the attacker.
La Voix du Nord reporting that four clubs – Everton, Valencia, another PL club and an Italian club – have all approached Lille with offers of around €40 million for talented 20-year-old striker Rafael Leao.
— Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) July 15, 2019
The report adds that it is not a concrete offer and once that arrives, Lille are likely to accept it.
It seems like Everton have presented a proposal to Lille and it will be interesting to see if they come up with an official bid in the coming weeks.
Leao is a top-class talent who could prove to be a quality long term addition to Marco Silva’s side.
Although €40m is a lot of money at this stage, he has the potential to justify that outlay in the long run.
Leao scored 8 goals in Ligue 1 last season and he made only 16 starts. He will add presence and sharpness in the opposition box.
His arrival will allow Richarlison to play with more freedom as well. The Brazilian has been leading the line for Silva since his arrival but he thrives when he is allowed to play in a free role.
It will be interesting to see where Rafael Leao ends up this summer. The report claims that a move to Everton could triple or quadruple the player’s wages.
That must be tempting for Leao and also the chance to play in the Premier League is hard to turn down.