Everton agree personal terms with Andre Gomes

Everton must look to seal the signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona now.
According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (translated by SportWitness), Gomes has already agreed on personal terms with the Toffees.
However, the two clubs have not agreed on a fee just yet.
The 25-year-old midfielder was on loan at Everton last season and he managed to impress Marco Silva. Signing him on a permanent basis should be a top priority for the Toffees.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to secure the agreement in the coming weeks.
Everton certainly have the finances to pull off the transfer and they should do everything in their power to sign the player.
Gomes was their best midfielder last season and losing him would be a major blow. In order for Everton to progress as a club, they must keep their best players and Gomes is certainly one of them.
He transformed Silva’s midfield last year and he will be needed next season as well.
The player is reportedly keen on a return to Merseyside and Everton must ensure that the move doesn’t drag on any longer.