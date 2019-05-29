Don Hutchison believes Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele would be a great signing for Liverpool

Liverpool boast of one of the best starting lineups in Europe, but that won’t stop manager Jurgen Klopp from boosting his ranks this summer.
The Reds brought in Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City last summer as a cover for their attack, but the Swiss hasn’t had the same impact they would have expected.
He has already been linked with a summer exit, while Daniel Sturridge is also expected to leave Anfield.
Signing another attacker is in Liverpool’s transfer plans this summer, and the club’s former midfielder Don Hutchison has urged them to go for the services of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as he believes he would be a great signing.
Go on @LFC go sign O Dembele from Barca,I double dare ya!!!!!
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) May 29, 2019
Liverpool Can’t keep playing Salah Fermino and Mane every game AGAIN. At some point it’s inevitable they will get injured or loose form.
Dembele would be a great signing 👌🏽 https://t.co/Ls2bs4Cnmu
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) May 29, 2019
The French World Cup winner has a £350 million buyout clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen if Barcelona are open to selling him now or anytime soon.
Dembele has 18 goals in 65 appearances for Barca since arriving from Borussia Dortmund two summers ago, but has suffered bouts of injuries.
Liverpool could do with his quality and versatility as he is able to play across the forward line, and the 22-year-old can also be a long-term option.
However, it remains to be seen if Dembele will be keen to play second fiddle to the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah and if the Reds will want to splash the cash on a squad player.