Diego Llorente posts message on Instagram after Leeds win vs Tottenham

Diego Llorente took to Instagram to share his reaction after Leeds United’s win versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Leeds defeated Spurs 3-1 in the Premier League at Elland Road, with goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo sealing all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





Llorente started the game and played the entire 90 minutes. The Spaniard took to social networking site Instagram after the game to share his reaction.

His club teammates, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper, responded to his post.

Llorente was brilliant during the match, making four interceptions and four clearances.

The Spaniard struggled with injuries in the first half of the season, but he has been outstanding in the past couple of months.

He has now made 13 appearances in the Premier League and has gradually become one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s teamsheet.

With Robin Koch now fully fit, he could forge a strong centre-back partnership alongside Llorente next season.

Leeds are currently on course to finish in the top half of the Premier League and will be eager to kick on next time around.

Llorente is likely to play an integral role and could provide the Whites with the platform to challenge for European qualification.

