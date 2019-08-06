Dean Smith drops exciting Aston Villa transfer hint

Aston Villa have signed 12 players in the summer transfer window but it seems there could be one or two more additions before the transfer window closes on Thursday.
Dean Smith, the Villa boss, has confirmed that Villa might not yet be done in the transfer market, as he still looks to bolster his squad.
Villa released nine players and sold Gary Gardner to Birmingham City on a permanent deal, which means they were left with no other option but to delve into the market and find replacements.
The club have spent more than £120m in a remarkable signing spree, but with less than 72 hours left in the market window, the Villa boss is still looking to improve his squad.
“We’re still looking, we’re always open,” said Smith. “We’ve got some players we like, but everything has to line up I think for that to happen. I’m happy with the squad that we’ve got at the moment.”
“Yes, there are still some areas where you feel we can strengthen, but there’s a competitive edge around training at the moment because there’s competition for places in all positions.”
Smith’s comments will surely excite the Villa fan base as they can expect more signings.
Villa are probably looking to sign a striker, with the club reportedly showing interest in signing Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Dean Smith’s side will face Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League match on Saturday.