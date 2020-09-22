Dean Smith comments on Aston Villa transfer plans

Aston Villa have made some impressive signings this summer, but club boss Dean Smith is looking for more additions.

Villa narrowly escaped relegation last season, and Smith will be looking to avoid a similar situation. They have started the season well, earning a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United on Monday.





It has been a busy summer transfer window for Villa, with the Premier League club bringing in players like Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash and Bertrand Traore.

But Smith feels Villa’s spending should continue.

Smith has confirmed that he is still in conversations with club chiefs over bringing in more new players.

“I’m still discussing with Christian (Purslow) and Johan (Lange) about getting some more in but we’ll have to see,” Smith said, as quoted by Birmingham Mail.

Villa spent heavily last summer and in the January transfer window as well since their return to the Premier League.

That strategy didn’t work out for them as they narrowly avoided relegation.

However, Villa have been smart in their dealings so far, and it remains to be seen how they approach the transfer window from here on.

Villa are next in action in the Premier League when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.