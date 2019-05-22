David Seaman believes Ederson has been the best goalkeeper this season

English Premier League winners Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool dominated the PFA Team of the Year with six and four players respectively, highlighting the gulf in quality between the two sets of players and the rest of the league.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson missed out on the TOTY to City’s Ederson to the surprise of some, and given how brilliant both were in goal for their sides, it was always going to be a tough call to pick who had a better campaign.
The Reds’ star finished the season with 21 clean sheets to win the Golden Glove, narrowly pipping his national teammate who had 20 to the prize.
Nevertheless, the likes of Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer believe Ederson was the better goalie due to his superior distribution, and it’s a sentiment Arsenal legend David Seaman shares.
“He (David De Gea) is still the best goalkeeper in the Premier League,” the former Gunners goalkeeper told talkSPORT.
“Ederson runs him close. I’d say Ederson has been the best this season. Alisson has really been good, but De Gea over the years has been brilliant.”
"Ederson runs him close but De Gea's the best keeper in the league."
"You don't want players of that quality leaving."
De Gea has reportedly turned down a new contract offer at Man United.@TheDavidSeaman says #MUFC must do all they can to make him stay despite recent errors. pic.twitter.com/fmXcqZzxae
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 22, 2019
Ederson joined City from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for £35million and his style of play has helped the club to back-to-back Premier League titles, including a domestic double and treble.
The 25-year-old will be looking to force his way into the Brazil starting lineup at the Copa America this summer after Alisson played in goal at last summer’s World Cup.
The Liverpool star was signed for £66.8million from AS Roma last summer and has led Jurgen Klopp’s side to the Champions League final after an impressive debut campaign in the English top-flight.