Darren Bent thinks Paulo Gazzaniga should leave Tottenham

Former Tottenham player Darren Bent believes Paulo Gazzaniga has to leave the club this summer.
He claims that the 28-year-old was expected to be the long term replacement for Hugo Lloris but it hasn’t worked out for him.
It will be interesting to see if Gazzaniga decides to move on in the summer.
Bent reckons that the player should look to start regularly for another club. His claims certainly make sense from the Gazzaniga’s perspective.
He said to Football Insider: “We thought Gazzaniga was going to be the next one, obviously it didn’t work out with him. It all depends on where he sees himself in terms of ambition.
“If he’s ambitious and he wants to go on and achieve things you’d have to say that he has to leave.
“If he wants to go elsewhere, really lay a marker down and become someone’s number one. It’s going to be very interesting.”
Gazzaniga cannot afford to sit on the bench week in week out at this stage of his career. A move would allow him to become the number one at another club.
Also, regular football could help him realise his potential.
As for Lloris, Spurs will have to invest in a top-quality player as his replacement. The Frenchman has been one of the best players at the club ever since joining Spurs. Apart from that, Spurs will have to account for his leadership qualities as well.
There is no doubt that Gazzaniga is not ready to replace Lloris.
It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up this summer. He is a good player in his own right and he has shown that in the cup games.
There would be plenty of clubs lining up for him if he was made available this summer.