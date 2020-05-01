Darren Bent hails reported Tottenham target Todd Cantwell

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell.
Darren Bent believes the 22-year-old could be a good addition to his former side.
He said to Football Insider: “He’s young, he’s English and Spurs have been doing that for years, even before I got there. They obviously like to get young players from the British Isles.
“Todd Cantwell, I think he’s gone under the radar a little bit. I’ve been big fan of him this year but it’s been the likes of Grealish and Maddison that have stolen his thunder.
“He’s had an absolutely fantastic season, he’s a very good player and I think if Norwich do go down he’s going to be desperate.
“I think another season in the Premier League, if he goes to Spurs and can nail down a place there, there’s no doubt he’ll be looking for international honours because his performances this season have been very, very, very good. He’s just been outshone by the likes of Mason Mount, Grealish and Maddison.”
Cantwell has impressed during his debut season in the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to join a better team than Norwich.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for him this summer.
He is unlikely to cost as much as Grealish or Maddison and he could be a handy option for Jose Mourinho.
Cantwell can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will give Spurs more attacking options to work with.
He can also create and score goals. Mourinho could use him as a substitute to change games when needed.
The Norwich star needs to join a bigger club in order to force his way into the England setup and Bent reckons a move to Spurs could help him do just that.
The Canaries are expected to go down this season and if that happens, Cantwell might just look to move on. He has shown that he is too good for the Championship now.
He needs a bigger challenge and he should look to leave Norwich for the benefit of his own career.