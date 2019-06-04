Daniel Candeais wants to stay at Rangers next season

Glasgow Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has only a year remaining on his current deal at Ibrox.
However, the 31-year-old Portuguese winger has insisted that he wants to continue at the Gers next season and has no plans of moving.
Journeyman Candeias (Rangers being the 13th club of his career) feels that he has found a home at Rangers, and insists his goal is to give the supporters the title that they deserve.
“Yes, it is true, many loans were not what I wanted,” said Candeias to Remate Digital.
“It is a good thing that this is the end of the loans, it does not make sense from the age of 27 to always go on loan. But it passed and now I’m even happier.
“Playing in Spain was fantastic but Turkey and Scotland was where I felt happiest and now playing in the Rangers with those fans is a fantastic thing. What an environment.”
“Individually I think it was another good season without injuries and 52 games. I’m pleased, we can always do more, but overall I’m happy.
“I always have to do better than the previous season. It’s about winning titles because a club like Rangers lives with it and those fans deserve it for the support they always give.
“That is my main goal, to help the club. At this moment I do not think of going back (to Portugal). I always follow our championship and I want to play again, but not for now. I want to stay abroad for a few years.”
Candeias was signed by Pedro Caixinha in 2017 for a fee in the region of £700,000 on a two-year deal.
He has quickly become a real fan favourite, and has established himself as an important player for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The former Benfica winger has made 78 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons with the Gers and has found the net 13 times.
Rangers will be hoping to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season, and the Gers fans will be pleased with the commitment shown by Candeias.
However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at Rangers. He struggled to get regular games during the latter stages of the season, and could drop down the pecking order at the club with Steven Gerrard already adding to his wide options this summer.