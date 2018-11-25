Craig Gordon names which ‘outstanding’ Celtic player ‘has been in great form’

Craig Gordon was full of praise for James Forrest, calling the Celtic player “outstanding” and saying he “has been in great form” over the last two years. The 27-year-old has contributed 21 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season and has been in a rich vein of form since October – scoring six goals and making four assists in his last six league games.
Forrest rose through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2010 and has gone on to make 317 appearances for the Hoops, winning seven Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on 26 occasions, has scored five times for the national team in their last two games, drawing the plaudits from Gordon.
As per The Sun, the Celtic goalkeeper said: “He was absolutely outstanding. His touches and finishes were so calm. James has been in such great form for the last two seasons. He’s upped his goal tally and continues to improve. He’s one of our go-to men in this team. If he’s not scoring himself, he’s getting assists. It’s come together for him. When he hits top form, there’s not many better and we’re seeing that on a consistent basis.”
Celtic are currently top of the Premiership with 29 points from 13 games, coming off the back of six wins and a draw from their last seven outings. The Hoops are two points clear of Rangers and have a game in hand on third-placed Hearts, fourth-placed Kilmarnock and fifth-placed St Johnstone. Forrest’s upturn in form has certainly helped the Hoops recover from a slow start to the campaign. Celtic look formidable now.
