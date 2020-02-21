Blog Competitions Europa League Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United: Fans unhappy with Solksjaer’s comments

Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United: Fans unhappy with Solksjaer’s comments

21 February, 2020 Europa League, Manchester United

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Manchester United managed a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Belgium on Thursday.

The home side took the lead inside 15mins when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero. Anthony Martial raced through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one to make it 1-1.

After the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has blamed the pitch, talking about the ‘difficult conditions’ of the play. He has blamed the pitch, claiming it was almost like astroturf, while he wasn’t impressed with the ball being used in the competition.

Many United fans were not impressed with Solkjaer’s comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The game was played in heavy rain and under strong windy conditions for large periods, but that is hardly an excuse for a below-par performance from the Red Devils.

It was an ideal platform to build on following their impressive 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League. Although United managed 60% of possession, the three-man defence looked fragile and was exposed time and again.

Nevertheless, they got an important away goal, and will be looking to get the job done in the return leg.

Steve Parish says Crystal Palace are keen to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun permanently
Report: Juventus interested in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com