Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United: Fans unhappy with Solksjaer’s comments

Manchester United managed a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Belgium on Thursday.
The home side took the lead inside 15mins when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero. Anthony Martial raced through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one to make it 1-1.
After the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has blamed the pitch, talking about the ‘difficult conditions’ of the play. He has blamed the pitch, claiming it was almost like astroturf, while he wasn’t impressed with the ball being used in the competition.
Many United fans were not impressed with Solkjaer’s comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:
You're actually a disease lmao, Brugge had their raincoats on didn't they? Did it rain too much on your dreams of winning Europa?
— Arjun🔰 (@RealKansal) February 20, 2020
Blaming the pitch and the ball✅
Got a draw which ole was aiming for✅
Played dreadful football✅
Scored by brugges mistake and individual brilliance from martial✅
— L🔰 (@TruthHurts_LUHG) February 20, 2020
Embarrassing amount of amateur dramatics in the comments.
It's attention seeking central here tonight 🤦🏻♂️
— DJ Ryan (@Dav3JRyan) February 20, 2020
Why is this guy our manager?
— Alen 🇸🇮 (@UtdAlen) February 20, 2020
Did the man just the blame the ball because it bounced
— Joan🐝 (@UtdJoan) February 20, 2020
Ball was quick & lively so no wonder we struggled as used to playing slow shit drab football unless got a few 100m runners in the team we can hoof it up to. When when when is our football ever going to improve. Even when we win (obviously not tonight) it’s often so so boring 😴
— Offside Blogger 🔰 (@offsideblogger) February 20, 2020
When Liverpool fields a youth team,you still see the tactics of the coach. They still play beautiful football.
Ole is not tactically sound !
The team we played is still better than that of club brugge yet we couldn't beat them.
— I❤️don_jazzy (@licker1414) February 20, 2020
The game was played in heavy rain and under strong windy conditions for large periods, but that is hardly an excuse for a below-par performance from the Red Devils.
It was an ideal platform to build on following their impressive 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League. Although United managed 60% of possession, the three-man defence looked fragile and was exposed time and again.
Nevertheless, they got an important away goal, and will be looking to get the job done in the return leg.