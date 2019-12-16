Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter as Nir Bitton pens new Celtic deal

Israeli defender Nir Bitton has penned a new three-and-a-half-year deal with Celtic, and that will see him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2023.
The 28-year-old joined the Hoops in the summer of 2013 from FC Ashdod, and has since made 202 appearances, scoring 11 goals.
Bitton has remained a key player for manager Neil Lennon – the manager that signed him – this term, featuring in 21 games across all competitions this term.
His versatility has come handy for Celtic, and he will now hope to keep being an important member of the squad going forward.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton has reacted to news of Bitton’s new deal thus on Twitter:
Nice business… https://t.co/bRPEulxgmk
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 16, 2019
Sutton reckons Bitton is best-suited to provide skipper Scott Brown with quality cover in the defensive midfield role, claiming back in August that he has something to offer this season than just being an emergency centre-back.