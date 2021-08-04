Chelsea set to offer around €130 million for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are expected to return with an improved offer to sign the Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Apparently, the Blues submitted an offer of around €100 million for the 28-year-old striker earlier. Marcos Alonso was offered in part exchange as well.

However, Inter Milan decided to turn down the approach and Chelsea and are looking to return with an offer of around €130 million.

According to Sky Sports Italy, the 28-year-old striker will be offered a contract worth around €12 million per season without including the bonuses.

#Chelsea are now very close to #Lukaku, preparing a super new bid: €130m and €12m net per season as salary. @SkySport https://t.co/rYIGpeu23O — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 3, 2021

The 28-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world and he could transform the Chelsea attack if the Blues managed to pull off his signing.

Lukaku helped Inter Milan win the schedule last season and he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

The Belgian has played for Chelsea before but he failed to establish himself as a key member of the squad back then. Lukaku will probably feel that he has unfinished business at the London club.

Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to a Champions League win last season and the German manager will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League this time around.

Chelsea must look to sort out their goal scoring problems if they want to match up to the likes of Manchester City. Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham have failed to impress and the Blues must look to bring in a more proven goal scorer.

Lukaku is undoubtedly one of the best strikers around the world and he knows the Premier League well. He could make an immediate impact at Chelsea if the Blues manage to bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

