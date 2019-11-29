Charlie Nicholas thinks Marco Silva is already out of Everton ahead of Leicester City clash

Everton travel to Leicester City on Sunday, and a defeat could be the final straw for manager Marco Silva.
The Toffees have won just four league games, and their chances of causing an upset against the high-flying Foxes are very slim.
Leicester have lost just twice, winning nine games, and are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool in second place.
Everton will look to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City at Goodison Park, and it will be interesting to see how Silva hopes to get the job done against Brendan Rodgers’ men.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas reckons the Portuguese is already out of Everton, though, and that the club are only thinking of who to succeed him.
“I think Marco Silva is already out, and they are thinking about who they are giving the job to. I think they have already gone out and spoken to David Moyes, as he is a free agent, and they need to approach Eddie Howe and do it professionally,” Nicholas said.
“They have probably put the feelers out there for some European managers too, so I think the gig is already dead. Everton have a hard shift coming up as well, while Leicester are hot to trot.
“Silva is gone I think, and this is the goodbye game. It will not be a pleasant one to walk away from and if Silva gets on the team bus after this drubbing, it would surprise me as I think he is away before it will leave.”
Everton have a tough run of fixtures ahead of them, with games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal next after Sunday’s trip.
It’s hard to see them getting impressive results against these teams, and they could be in the relegation zone by the time they play Burnley on boxing day.
It remains to be seen if Silva will last that long, but maybe a win against Leicester could prove everyone wrong and kickstart a resurgence.