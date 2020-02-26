Charlie Nicholas predicts the result of Celtic vs Copenhagen

Celtic take on Copenhagen in the second leg of their Europa League clash and they will be looking to secure their passage to the next round of the competition with a win.
The Scottish champions drew the first leg 1-1 away from home and they will be confident heading into this game.
Celtic are in great form right now and they will fancy their chances in front of their own fans.
Popular pundit Charlie Nicholas has made a prediction about the game on Sky Sports. He believes that Neil Lennon’s side will make it to the last 16 and they will win the game 2-0.
He added the Copenhagen’s squad is filled with mediocrity apart from 2-3 players.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic perform against Copenhagen. They have the quality to win this one comfortably and the fans will be expecting a good show here.
Celtic are in the driver’s seat as far as the title race is concerned and they will be looking to focus on their European campaign now.
A win here would give them a major morale boost ahead of the next round and Neil Lennon’s men will be hoping to go all the way this year.