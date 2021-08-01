Celtic target Ko Itakura will decide his future after the Olympics

Celtic have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old Japanese defender Ko Itakura.

According to Daily Record, the player has now put his future on hold and he is fully concentrated on his country’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan have made it to the semi-finals of the footballing tournament and Itakura is unlikely to decide his future until the tournament ends.

Celtic are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the 24-year-old is a target for the newly appointed Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic have already signed the Swedish defender Carl Starfelt but it will not be enough and they must look to bring in another centre back before the transfer window closes.

Itakura up can operate as a central defensive midfielder as well and his versatility will come in handy for the Scottish giants next season.

The Manchester City defender was on loan in Holland last season and he is unlikely to get regular game time for the Premier League champions next season.

Another loan move would be ideal for the player and the Scottish premiership would be a quality platform for him to showcase his talents.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic can agree on a deal with the Premier League giants for the versatile defender in the coming weeks now.

