Celtic right-back Moritz Bauer has spoken to Neil Lennon about his long throw-ins

Liverpool became the first club in history to hire a throw-in coach, and manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to add Thomas Gronnemark to his backroom staff has reaped huge dividends.
The Dane, who holds the world record for the longest throw-in at 51.33m, also coaches at Danish top-flight clubs FC Midtjylland and AC Horsens, and in the German Bundesliga.
Celtic appear to have landed their own Gronnemark when they brought in right-back Moritz Bauer on loan from Stoke City during the summer and they weren’t even aware of it.
The full-back has since told manager Neil Lennon what his throw-ins can bring to the team, and it’s a tactic that can help the Hoops out tremendously as it has done to Liverpool.
“During the international break we had time to sit down and catch up and we spoke about the fact I can bring the long throw-in to the table,” Moritz revealed to The Scottish Sun.
“At Celtic we have Nir Bitton, Kris Ajer and Christopher Jullien, so we have some really good height and we can bring them up for throw-ins. Even if they don’t put it straight in they can get a flick on.”
Bauer was team-mates with world-famous throw-in specialist Rory Delap at Stoke, and he has since improved significantly after learning about the art from the Premier League legend.
With Rangers breathing down their neck, Celtic need to do everything they can in order to retain their domestic treble and perform well in the Europa League, and exploiting their new right-back’s throwing abilities could go a long way.
If Liverpool reckon the perfect throw-ins can help them get better, handing their coach a new deal for the whole 2019-20 as a result, Celtic shouldn’t hesitate to get the best out of it.