Celtic linked with a move for Jose Mourinho

Celtic have approached the former Tottenham Hotspur manager regarding the managerial vacancy at Parkhead.

The Scottish outfit sacked Neil Lennon earlier this season following a series of poor results and John Kennedy has taken over as the interim manager.

However, Celtic plan to replace Kennedy at the end of this season and they have been linked with the likes of Eddie Howe recently.

The links to Mourinho are quite surprising as it would be a very expensive appointment for them. The Portuguese is one of the most coveted managers in European football and his wages might be too high for Celtic.

According to Duncan Castles (via Daily Record), the Hoops have already made their move and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho is willing to accept the challenge and take over at Parkhead next season.

The Portuguese manager will be disappointed his time at Manchester United and Tottenham in recent years and a move to Celtic could help him rebuild his confidence away from the limelight.

Celtic are in need of a quality manager who can help them challenge Rangers for the title next season and there are few managers who have won as much as Mourinho over the last 20 years. He has won the league in Spain, England and Italy along with two Champions League trophies with Inter Milan and Porto.

The former Spurs boss could attract top players to Parkhead and he could oversee the rebuild at Celtic next season. A successful spell with Celtic could help Mourinho land another top job in future.

The Hoops have struggled in the European competitions in recent seasons and someone like Mourinho could really transform them in the knockout competitions with his tactical acumen.

The appointment might seem unrealistic in theory but there is no doubt that it would be a sensational coup for the Hoops if they manage to pull it off.