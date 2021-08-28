Celtic keen on Benfica winger Filipe Jota

Celtic are hoping to improve their attack considerably before the transfer window closes on Tuesday and Benfica winger Filipe Jota could be on his way to Parkhead and a deal is ‘in the pipeline’.

According to a report from Daily Record, the 22-year-old forward is a target for Ange Postecoglou and the player is ready to come in on loan from Benfica this season.

Jota is highly rated at the Portuguese club and he has the potential to be a quality short term addition for the Scottish giants.

Signing him on a loan deal will help free up funds to strengthen the other positions of the squad as well. Celtic are still looking to bring in another defender and a goal scorer this summer.

Jota was on loan at Real Valladolid in the Spanish league last season and he made 17 appearances for them. The player needs to play on a weekly basis in order to gain more first-team experience and continue his development.

He is unlikely to get that opportunity at Benfica and a loan move to Scotland could be ideal for him.

Celtic need to add more depth in the wide areas and the 22-year-old is likely to get ample first-team opportunities under Postecoglou if he manages to adapt to Scottish football quickly and impress the Celtic manager.

On a loan deal, it would be a new risk signing and Celtic must look to get the deal over the line within the next few days.