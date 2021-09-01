Celtic fans react to the arrival of Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic completed the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur last night.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, the 23-year-old defender has signed for the Scottish club until the end of the season on a loan deal and Celtic will have an option to buy him permanently next summer.

The Hoops were in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the signing of the talented young defender should help them massively.

The United States international needed to leave Tottenham in order to play regular first-team football and move to the Scottish Premiership could be ideal for him.

He is likely to get regular game time at Celtic and Ange Postecoglou might be able to get the best out of him. The 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality defender for Celtic in future.

Celtic have been quite impressive going forward so far this season but they have looked vulnerable at the back.

Postecoglou will be hoping that the arrival of Carl Starfelt, Carter Vickers and Josip Juranovic can help his side tighten up at the back.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the arrival of the 23-year-old defender and here is what they had to say.

Loan with an Option to buy? What a transfer window 😍 — Fan of Valentina 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀🌊 (@Fanofvalentina3) August 31, 2021

Credit where credit is due ……. for me this has been a great window 👍🍀 now raid the J League in January 💚⚽️💚 — James McAllister (@jimmomc7) August 31, 2021

Fair play lads, thought Jota and Giakoumakis was our lot for tonight. — Kev Murray (@KevMurrayOff) August 31, 2021

Another good signing! He’s good at crunching tackle and good in the air. To honest l have to give a credit to the board for backing Ange in this window. Let’s get behind the Bhoys now and get back to win the games. 🍀💚 — LouMun 💚🇯🇵 (@lfmunro) September 1, 2021

@JoshHall1323 some window 12 players a plus a manager 👏🏻 — Robert Hiddleston (@Robert_Hidd) September 1, 2021

