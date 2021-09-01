Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier’s departure

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that defender Serge Aurier has left the club following the mutual termination of his contract.

The defender signed for the London club back in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain but he has struggled to establish himself as a key player for the Premier League side.

Aurier leaves Tottenham having made 110 appearances for them and he managed to score eight goals as well.

The departure from Tottenham makes complete sense for the 28-year-old as he would have struggled for regular game time following the arrival of Emerson.

Aurier needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he needs to join a club that is willing to give him the necessary first-team opportunities.

The Londoners needed to sign a quality right-back this summer to replace the likes of Aurier and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham have signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona and it will be interesting to see if the Brazilian can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an instant impact.

Despite his inconsistency and antics, Aurier had a cult following at Tottenham and he was admired by his teammates as well.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the departure of the Ivorian defender and here is what they had to say.

I cant lie, this hurts more than when we sold Sissoko. Inspired many when he played when his brother was gone. Had mistakes in him but always played for the badge from minute one. a good guy a clearly a bit of a favourite in the dressing room. Doherty better get his act together — 🇮🇹 (@Manu23588) August 31, 2021

Mental. Absolutely mental. A whole season with just 3 right backs now — AB 📻 (@LDNSpurs) August 31, 2021

💔 wish him all the best man, this guy gave everything for the badge — Ndombele (@ap_privv) August 31, 2021

Sad sad day — tim (@1imothy) August 31, 2021

This is sad on so many levels, massively respected by the rest of the squad, A player who is obviously very talented, yes he made mistakes, it’s the Trippier scenario all over again, blame one player for a failing team & to let him go for free when we had offers on the table 🤯 — Waspy whyman (@WaspyWhyman) September 1, 2021

