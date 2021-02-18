Celtic fans react to Stephen Welsh display vs Aberdeen

Celtic picked up an important win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last night and defender Stephen Welsh impressed the fans with his performance.

The 21-year-old returned to the starting lineup in place of Shane Duffy and produced a flawless display at the back for the home side.





Welsh has been quite impressive for Celtic this season and Neil Lennon’s decision to pick Duffy ahead of him in the last game did not go down well with the fans.

The youngster has once again shown that he is a better defender than Duffy and he needs to be one of the first names on the team sheet every week.

Regular football will be crucial to his development and Celtic will have to manage his game time better in the coming months.

The Hoops looked much calmer and composed at the back with him marshalling the defence. Welsh has formed an impressive understanding with Kristoffer Ajer at the heart of Celtic’s defence and Lennon must look to keep his centre back pairing intact if he wants the side to do well defensively for the rest of the season.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 21-year-old’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Stephen Welsh is a composed defender and uses the ball well, he needs to work on positioning and timing but he doesn't make too many mistakes and has pace to recover. A couple of inches taller and he'd be a real prospect at centre half. — Rab (@bhoab) February 17, 2021

It is all too little to late, positives are Turnbull, he’ll be a massive player for us. Stephen Welsh, didn’t do too much wrong after that bad injury. negatives well it’s 15 points behind. What a difference it could a been if the right changes were made earlier in the season. — Graeme Conway (@bigG1888) February 17, 2021

I like Kristoffer Ajer and Stephen Welsh. — The Grand Auld Podcast (@GrandAuldPod) February 17, 2021

Stephen Welsh is the best football player in the world — Matthew (@matthewduff67) February 17, 2021