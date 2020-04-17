Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Patrick Roberts transfer link

17 April, 2020 Celtic, English Premier League, Manchester City, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours
Patrick Roberts

Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Patrick Roberts.

The 23-year-old has struggled for form and fitness in recent years and has struggled badly in 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester City signed Roberts from Fulham for a fee in the region of £12m back in 2015. He has a contract with City till 2022 and City want to see whether he still can be a success for them.

He has played for clubs like Celtic, Girona, Norwich City and Middlesbrough on loan.

It is with Celtic, and under Brendan Rodgers, where Roberts played the best football of his life so far.

According to reports from TeamTalk, Celtic have made an approach to sign Roberts, but Man City have quickly rejected the offer.

Celtic, meanwhile, have come up with a tempting £3 million offer to change City’s stance on the player.

Roberts has failed to impress on loan at Norwich City and Boro, and many Celtic fans feel that probably signing him won’t be a good idea.

There are others who feel that Roberts would be a very good addition to Neil Lennon’s squad. Here are some of the selected tweets:

