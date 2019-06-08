Blog Teams Celtic Celtic fans react to news that manager Neil Lennon is considering bringing back Henrik Larsson as coach

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic manager Neil Lennon is weighing up bringing club legend Henrik Larsson back to Parkhead as a coach.

The former Sweden international striker was a fans’ favourite during his playing days with the Hoops, scoring 242 goals in 315 appearances before leaving for Barcelona in 2004.

Lennon will retain the backroom staff erstwhile boss Brendan Rodgers left behind after they secured two of the domestic treble together, but he wants to bring in some of his own associates and pals, with Larsson being considered.

Given the renowned striking and goalscoring prowess of the Swede during his heydays, he sure has one or two things to teach Celtic forwards, and the fans are relishing the prospects of seeing him return.

Here is how some of the Hoops faithful reacted to the news on Twitter:

The 47-year-old hasn’t had much success on the touchline, failing to impress during managerial stints at Swede sides Helsingborg, Falkenberg and Landskrona, but the Celtic job could offer him a chance to pick himself up.

