Celtic fans react to Joe Hart’s display against Jablonec

Celtic picked up a 3-0 win over Jablonec in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

The Hoops won the first leg 4-2 away from home and last night’s result sent them through to the next round of the competition where they will face AZ Alkmaar.

Goals from David Turnbull (2) and James Forrest sealed a comfortable victory for Celtic.

There were several impressive performances across the pitch, but the display of summer signing Joe Hart certainly caught everyone’s attention.

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper produced a quality display for his new club, and the fans seemed delighted with his contribution.

Celtic needed to bring in a reliable shot-stopper this summer, and Hart has certainly proven to be an upgrade on Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas so far.

The former England international was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League a few years ago and will be keen to recapture his form with Celtic this season.

If Hart regains his sharpness with regular first-team football at Parkhead, his signing could prove to be a massive bargain for the Hoops.

Hart won several trophies at Manchester City, and his winning experience could be invaluable for the Celtic dressing room.

Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to his performance last night.

Joe hart brilliant when needed — Northglasgow bhoy (@mp77cfc) August 12, 2021

Joe Hart is the new Holy Goalie & Ange is the man. Cracking Fitba that. #Celtic — Scott Alcroft (@ScottAlcroft) August 12, 2021

Felt good seeing joe hart making saves something our 5 million goalkeeper barkas can’t do 😅😅 gives me the fear though knowing Sunday’s a cup game and knowing ange might use Bain or barkas as the cup keeper the same way Brendan Rodgers done with Gordon and Bain 🙈🍀 — Paul Bhoy 🟢⚪️ (@PaulBhoy1994) August 12, 2021

I absolutely adore Joe Hart — Lennon (@_Lennon1967) August 12, 2021

Joe Hart has taken 2 games to do more than Barkas has done in 13 months.👏🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/6ReRaDAqch — TimtamTom🍀🇯🇵🍀 (@oilyheel) August 12, 2021

That two saves fae Joe Hart in the space of a minute, took the roof off. More of the same big man👌 — Tam sellic son (@TamsellicsonIII) August 12, 2021

Joe hart take a bow ! Previous games that would have in 👀😅 — Pauline 💚 (@celtic2310) August 12, 2021

Joe Hart 👏👏👏 — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) August 12, 2021

Take back everything I ever said about Joe Hart 🤤 — Siobhán Ross (@vonney88) August 12, 2021

