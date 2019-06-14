Blog Teams Celtic Celtic fans react to club’s announcement that a move for David Turnbull has fallen through

14 June, 2019

Celtic have confirmed that they have pulled out of negotiations for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.

A record-breaking fee had already been agreed with Well for the sensational teenager, while the player was also offered a great deal.

However, his agent wanted more, and is now offering the player to English clubs and suitors capable of bringing an improved deal to the table.

According to Daily Record, Celtic’s £3 million bid was accepted by the Fir Park side on Wednesday, and an official move was expected to be sealed today.

The Scottish Premiership giants are disappointed with Turnbull’s agent, and as expected, a majority of the fans share their sentiment.

Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to the club’s official announcement as regards calling off the deal on Twitter:

The Hoops were dealt a similar blow last summer after reportedly agreeing a £2.5 million move for John McGinn with Hibernian, only for the Scotland international to opt for a move to Aston Villa instead.

Motherwell are reportedly yet to receive a bid to match Celtic’s offer – including £250,000 in add-ons – for Turnbull, but given the youngster’s potential and talent, he won’t be short of suitors and a couple of English sides won’t hesitate to jump at the chance to secure his signature.

