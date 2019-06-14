Celtic fans react to club’s announcement that a move for David Turnbull has fallen through

Celtic have confirmed that they have pulled out of negotiations for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.
#CelticFC was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC for David Turnbull and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent. (1/2)
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 14, 2019
A record-breaking fee had already been agreed with Well for the sensational teenager, while the player was also offered a great deal.
#CelticFC can unfortunately confirm that just recently, the improved contract offer has been rejected by David Turnbull’s agent and so Celtic are pulling out from negotiations. https://t.co/D6xMnqq3Nz
— Celtic Football Club ➅ (@CeIicFC) June 14, 2019
However, his agent wanted more, and is now offering the player to English clubs and suitors capable of bringing an improved deal to the table.
According to Daily Record, Celtic’s £3 million bid was accepted by the Fir Park side on Wednesday, and an official move was expected to be sealed today.
The Scottish Premiership giants are disappointed with Turnbull’s agent, and as expected, a majority of the fans share their sentiment.
Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to the club’s official announcement as regards calling off the deal on Twitter:
McGinn 2.0
— Athena (@_22Athena) June 14, 2019
This is embarrassing.
— David Loudon (@arnieloudon) June 14, 2019
This is actually embarrassing 🤦🏼♂️
— TheHospitalPass (@HospitalPass101) June 14, 2019
Withdraw the offer and move on!
— Kenny McCue (@kennymccue88) June 14, 2019
Right, let’s move on to next target. It’s his loss.
— LouMun 67 ⚽️🍀🏴 (@lfmunro) June 14, 2019
Exactiy how it should be.
Sign or scram.
— Shaysda (@shaysda) June 14, 2019
Thank you, next 🙌🏻🍀
— Steph (@simmysghirl) June 14, 2019
I’d need to know what the player is asking for to make a judgment
— Stephen Wray 🏴 (@TheBhoyWray) June 14, 2019
— McKekky. (@McKekky) June 14, 2019
The Hoops were dealt a similar blow last summer after reportedly agreeing a £2.5 million move for John McGinn with Hibernian, only for the Scotland international to opt for a move to Aston Villa instead.
Motherwell are reportedly yet to receive a bid to match Celtic’s offer – including £250,000 in add-ons – for Turnbull, but given the youngster’s potential and talent, he won’t be short of suitors and a couple of English sides won’t hesitate to jump at the chance to secure his signature.