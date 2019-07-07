Blog Teams Celtic Celtic fans react as Olivier Ntcham says he wants to leave club

Celtic fans react as Olivier Ntcham says he wants to leave club

7 July, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has admitted that he wants to leave the Scottish Premiership giants this summer amid interest from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

The France youth international was linked with Porto last summer, but a move fell through after the Portuguese giants failed to meet Celtic’s asking price.

Ntcham is also wanted by Lyon, and the 23-year-old believes leaving the Premiership for a better league will do his development and progress a lot of good.

His comments haven’t gone down well with many Hoops fans, though, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, hitting the ground running and establishing himself as a mainstay in Brendan Rodgers’ starting lineup.

However, he has struggled to impose himself on the team following Neil Lennon’s arrival in February, and has found himself dispensable all of a sudden.

The Frenchman’s dip in form during the second-half of last season and his struggles with consistency have made him lose his place in the lineup, and his latest comments will surely turn the Hoops faithful against him.

A departure looks very likely for Ntcham at this point, and Celtic will be keen to grant his exit wishes.

Tottenham closing in on Dani Ceballos' signing
Newcastle keen on Thomas Strakosha

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye