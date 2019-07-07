Celtic fans react as Olivier Ntcham says he wants to leave club

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has admitted that he wants to leave the Scottish Premiership giants this summer amid interest from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.
The France youth international was linked with Porto last summer, but a move fell through after the Portuguese giants failed to meet Celtic’s asking price.
Ntcham is also wanted by Lyon, and the 23-year-old believes leaving the Premiership for a better league will do his development and progress a lot of good.
His comments haven’t gone down well with many Hoops fans, though, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:
Let’s see where he can find a league where the fans like watching players misplacing pass after pass after pass.
— He’s back (@Ciro10iar) July 6, 2019
He can go anytime.
— CC (@TheLeatherBelts) July 6, 2019
Won’t be missed, been in a mood ever since Dembele was sold.. don’t let the door hit you on the way out ✊🏻
— Declan McKee (@declanmckee22) July 6, 2019
He would develop as a player if he didn’t huff so much. Take the money for him and send him on his way 👍
— Raymy (@RaymundMcGrath) July 6, 2019
He was crap last season and was bullied at Ibrox twice.
I'd kick him all the way to the airport. His attitude is disgraceful.
— Longshaw (@youhavingalaugh) July 6, 2019
If, as he claims, the opponents are so weak, why isn’t he looking world class against them. He is talented, has great awareness and technical ability and could be a Rolls Royce at Celtic but clearly is only interested in going to a more high profile league.
— John Molloy (@jbhoymolloy) July 6, 2019
When was it ever
— James (@il_James_li) July 7, 2019
@OlivierNtcham is disrespectful to our club. Saying he won't grow at #Celticfc is he being immature or angling a move. Name 1 first team player at the club and tell me if you think they haven't improved in their career and tell me. Moussa was good but still grew and got better.
— Antio_Orion™🔫 (@AntioOrion) July 7, 2019
Certainly he thinks he’s too good. He’s absolutely not though. We should bite their hand off if they come up with a sensible offer.
— Fr. Paul Stone (@FrPaulStone) July 7, 2019
Other players have said he hampers their development due to his inability to find them with the ball during games
— stuart jarvis 🇵🇸 (@no7magic) July 7, 2019
Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, hitting the ground running and establishing himself as a mainstay in Brendan Rodgers’ starting lineup.
However, he has struggled to impose himself on the team following Neil Lennon’s arrival in February, and has found himself dispensable all of a sudden.
The Frenchman’s dip in form during the second-half of last season and his struggles with consistency have made him lose his place in the lineup, and his latest comments will surely turn the Hoops faithful against him.
A departure looks very likely for Ntcham at this point, and Celtic will be keen to grant his exit wishes.