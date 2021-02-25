Celtic fans keen on seeing Eddie Howe as their next manager

Celtic manager Neil Lennon resigned from his post yesterday and assistant manager John Kennedy has taken over as the interim boss.

However the Scottish giants are expected to bring in a more permanent appointment at the end of this season and the likes of Steve Clarke, Rafael Benitez and Roberto Martinez have been linked as potential replacements.


Benitez is a proven winner across multiple leagues and he would be a sensational appointment for Celtic. But it would be an expensive appointment.

Also, it is debtable whether the Spaniard is willing to take up a job in Scotland given the fact that he is good enough to coach in the top European leagues.

Martinez has done a good job with Belgium and in the Premier League with Wigan Athletic and Everton in the past.

Former Premier League manager Eddie Howe could be another candidate to replace Lennon at Parkhead.

The 43-year-old did an impressive job with Bournemouth in the Premier League and he could be a Brendan Rodgers-esque appointment for the Hoops.

Celtic are in need of a major rebuild this summer and a talented young manager could prove to be the right appointment for them.

Howe left Bournemouth last year after eight years in charge of the club. He managed to get the Cherries promoted from League One to the Championship and then to the Premier League.

Bournemouth managed to beat relegation in their first season in top-flight football finishing in 16th place. They improved immensely next year and climbed to ninth in the table. Howe followed it up with a 12th place finish in the third season and 14th in the fourth.

It seems that many Celtic fans are keen on the 43-year-old to take over from Kennedy as the permanent manager in the summer and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his appointment.

 